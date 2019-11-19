Lucille M. Scott, 89, passed into Jesus’ arms Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home in Lewiston.
She was born March 5, 1930, at Kidder Ridge, Idaho, to Bill and Freda Meisner and raised at Glenwood, Idaho. She married Cecil A. Scott on Dec. 24, 1945, at Kamiah. They made their home in Lewiston, where they raised their four children.
Lucille was devoted to her God, her family and her community, giving of her time generously by serving others. She was a devoted member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Idaho State Veterans Home for more than 25 years, receiving numerous awards for her volunteer service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers and a stepgrandson.
Survivors include her three daughters, Candy Pentland, of Coeur d’Alene, Leigh Lawson, of Nampa, and Twila Scott, of Spokane; son and daughter-in-law Craig and Barbara Scott, of Post Falls; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Lyle, Mark and John Meisner; a sister, Nellie Currin; a sister-in-law, Daisy Ulery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The Rev. Stroupe of Emmanuel Baptist Church will officiate. Following the service she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.