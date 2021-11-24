Lucille A. (Semler) Weber, 95, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 20, 1926, to Frank and Anna (Merki) Semler. She grew up and attended school in Colton, graduating from Colton High School in 1944. She lived and worked in Spokane and Moscow before meeting her husband, Bob Weber. They married in May 1958 and moved to the family farm in Uniontown in 1959. Together, they raised four children — Beth Payne (Ron), Gary Weber (MaryKay) and Barb Trudeau (Bill), all of Spokane; and Judy Rivera (Chris), of Placentia, Calif.
A devout Catholic, Lucille was a member of St. Boniface Parish in Uniontown, where she was involved in numerous organizations in both her community and church. She loved to garden and had beautiful flower beds surrounding the family home. Known for her delicious “Grandma Jam,” an always-full cookie jar and wonderful hospitality to all who visited the family farm, Lucille will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brothers Ed, Dennis and Norm; and sister Mildred. She is survived by her sister, Marlene McKimson, of Spokane; and her children, whom she deeply loved She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Sam and Shannon Payne; Katelyn, Aaron, and Alyssa Weber; Billy (Kaity), Matthew, and Chris Trudeau; Megan (TJ LeMoine) and Molly Rivera; great-granddaughters Charlotte and Sarah Trudeau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff and her friends at Fairwinds in Spokane for helping Lucille to remain independent through her final days.
Services will be held Monday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., and her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown. Memorials may be made in Lucille’s honor to the St. Boniface Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 126, Uniontown, WA 99179. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.