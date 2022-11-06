Luana Frederick

Luana Hocking Frederick (aka Grandma Nee Nee), 73, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Luana was born March 18, 1949, in Idaho Falls, to Glen and Geraldine (Hocking) Sturman. With the sheep wagon in tow, the family moved from Mackay, Idaho, and eventually made it to Deary, where they settled and made it their home. She attended Deary High School and graduated in 1967.
On Nov. 16, 1968, almost 54 years ago, she married the love of her life, Ron Frederick, in Deary. She worked as an insurance clerk for Guilfoy Insurance for 30-plus years before retiring.
Her life centered around those who meant the world to her — her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters. If she wasn’t fishing the Clearwater River or Dworshak Reservoir, camping in Elk River, or exploring the back roads looking for the best huckleberry patches, she was cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events or other extracurricular activities — she was their No. 1 fan.
Luana is survived by her husband/best friend, Ron Frederick; daughter, Candi Hall; son, Mike Frederick (Tracey); grandchildren, Jenna Hall Sweet (Cody), Nick Hall, Jaxon Frederick, Reece Frederick and Bri Frederick; great-granddaughters, Olivia Hall and Aspen Sweet; sisters, Joan Proctor (Dana) and Tami Hewett (Troy); stepbrother, Tim Sturman; stepsister, Lisa Martin (Mark); stepsister, Vicki Schnabel (Ray); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Luana is preceded in death by her father, Glen “Tiny” Hocking; her mother, Geraldine Sturman; and stepfather, Bud Sturman.
There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Deary Community Center.
Memorial donations may be given to the Deary Memorial Dinner Fund, 1242 Highway 9, Deary, ID 83823.