Luana Frederick

Luana Hocking Frederick (aka Grandma Nee Nee), 73, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Luana was born March 18, 1949, in Idaho Falls, to Glen and Geraldine (Hocking) Sturman. With the sheep wagon in tow, the family moved from Mackay, Idaho, and eventually made it to Deary, where they settled and made it their home. She attended Deary High School and graduated in 1967.