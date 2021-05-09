Lowell “Rocky” Oliver

Lowell “Rocky” A. Oliver passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Clarkston.
He was born Dec. 26, 1932, to Andrew “Andy” and Sylvia Oliver in Grangeville.
He joined the Air Force at the age of 17 and rose to the rank of master sergeant. While stationed at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, he met and married Audrey Bachman in 1951. He was promptly sent to Korea to fulfill his stint and returned home to a newborn son. They went on to fill out their family with a daughter and two more sons.
In the mid-60s, Rocky was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration and moved the family to Alaska and worked in Juneau, Homer, Anchorage, King Salmon and Fairbanks, then Washington D.C. After retiring from the FAA, he worked for Raytheon and taught basic electronics at the Merrill Field campus in Anchorage.
He and Audrey moved to Palmer and built their own home in the early ‘80s. In 1997, they moved to their home in warmer climes in Clarkston, remodeling and expanding it.
Rocky was an active member of the Elks for 55 years, joining the BPOE in Juneau in the mid-1960s. Rocky served as the Exalted Ruler of the Homer Lodge that he helped found. He was a charter member and Exalted Ruler of the Bristol Bay Lodge. He served as Alaska State President and Committee Chairman of the Alaska Elks State Trust Fund. He was Grand Lodge District Deputy for District 0340 and was on the Grand Lodge Americanism Committee. Rocky worked tirelessly to raise money for the Alaska State Trust Fund and donated custom-made grandfather clocks and framed pictures of Elks with engraved pins of past Alaska State Presidents in the borders. Rocky also helped establish the Elks Palmer Youth camp as one of the major projects for the Alaska State Elks.
Rocky and Audrey traveled around the U.S. visiting family and friends, including several trips back to Alaska, enjoying life along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two younger brothers and two younger sisters. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Audrey; daughter Debra (Dave) Gifford; sons David (Yvonne), Anthony “Tony” and John; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister Sylvia Wilson. He also prided himself on outliving all of his brothers-in-law.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. May 12 at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Please consider making a donation to your local Elks Lodge in his honor.