Lovona Joy Norland and the love of her life, Daniel, were reunited in heaven Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Joy was born April 22, 1931, in Kansas and returned to heaven just shy of her 90th birthday. During the historic Dust Bowl, Joy moved with her family from Kansas to Oregon at the age of 5. She was the youngest of three daughters raised by Owen and Beulah Gann. Joy and her two older sisters, Paulene and Fayetta, grew up in Nyssa, Ore., where Joy later graduated in 1949.
At the age of 16, Joy met the love of her life and eternal dance partner at a grange hall dance outside of Ontario, Ore. Dan and Joy got married in May 1949 and would continue dancing together for the next 61 years. Dan worked for the Corps of Engineers — a career that took them all over the Pacific Northwest. They raised their four boys, Lonny, Rod, Gary and Kaare, in Umatilla, Ore., before moving to Pomeroy in the 1970s.
It takes a special kind of woman to be the mother of all boys, and that she was. These little adventurers have always lived life to the fullest and kept Joy on her toes. With love in her heart and a smile on her face, Joy met all these challenges head-on. Her love for her family was unconditional. If that meant taking over as coach for her son’s Little League baseball team because his regular coach wasn’t getting the job done, or working an extra job to afford a drum set, or hauling the boys to the ER countless times, she was always there for her family. Her tremendous courage was often hidden by her innate ability to openly love forward. Joy was the selfless kind of brave.
When Joy’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home-mom” did not exist. But even by the standards of the era, Joy was an exceptional wife and mother. She was a remarkably talented pianist, cook, gardener and seamstress. Joy loved nothing more than to share the talents she had mastered with the ones she loved. Many of the best memories were made passing these skills to her boys and their families. Joy loved to dance, play cards and bowl. She could fix almost any problem with a good cup of coffee and one of her amazing meals. Joy was truly a name that belonged to her, it not only represented the most vibrant parts of her personality, it also described the overwhelming feeling her presence brought to those around her. Joy always had a smile to share and a laugh filled with love.
Joy is survived by her sister, Paulene; four sons, Daniel Lonigan, Rodney Ray, Gary Allen and Kaare Dee, and their wives, Debra, Frances, Jeanne and Tami; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Norland; her sister, Fayetta Looney; and her parents, Owen and Beulah Gann.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.