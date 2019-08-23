Louise F. Koehler, 88, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in Lewiston.
Louise was born to Zora (Floyd) Cole and Samuel Cole on Nov. 13, 1930, in Cincinnati. Louise F. Brown married Thomas Koehler in Cincinnati on April 19, 1947. Thomas Koehler died Feb. 21, 2001.
Mom’s children were her life. Her strength, love, honesty and compassion will be missed by those she touched in her life.
Louise is survived by her brother, Clarence (Joyce) Cole, of Cincinnati; sons Larry (Linda) Koehler, of Lewiston, Scott (Jackie) Koehler, of Kendrick, and Tom (Debbie) Koehler, of Lewiston; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Koehler; daughter Connie (Koehler) Coffey; sisters Rosalie Baumer, Ann Westerhaus and Shirley Cole; and brothers Glen Noe and Hubert Brown.
Service and visitation is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston. Burial will follow with a graveside service.
