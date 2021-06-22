Louis LeRoy Johnson, longtime Pullman area crop duster, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. He was 87. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pullman Cemetery followed by root beer floats at the RidgePointe Community Clubhouse.
Louis was born in his parents’ log cabin March 13, 1934, in Fairplay, Colo., to Louis and Dorothy Chapman Johnson. The family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, when he was 8 or 9 years old and he graduated from high school there in 1953. Louis began a 42-year-long career as a crop duster and enjoyed a lifelong love of flying and airplanes. He moved to Pullman in 1957 where he owned and operated Johnson Flying Service for the next 40 years until his retirement in 1996. Louis loved model airplanes; both building them and flying them. He maintained memberships in many local and regional model airplane clubs. Louis was a talented woodworker and made many pieces of furniture over the years.
He married Linda C. McSweeney Logan April 11, 1992, in Coeur d’Alene. They liked camping and traveling together; enjoying many adventures all over the place. He always had a love for dogs too.
Louis is survived by his wife, Linda, at their Pullman home; sons Keith Johnson of Twin Falls and Bryan Johnson of Reno, Nev.; and stepsons Jeffery Logan of Ridgefield, Wash., and Scott Logan of Los Angeles. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Yvonne K. Fanning.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road., Pullman, WA 99163. Online guest book is at www.kimballfh.com.
