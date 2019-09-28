Louis H. Lunders, 93, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was born Feb. 17, 1926, in Reubens, Idaho, to Louis and Ethel Lunders. He married Patricia Duffy on June 1, 1947, in Lewiston.
Louis worked for Zellerbach Paper Co., owned Community Foods Grocery Store, Lewiston Glass and Sash and Diamond Roofing in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He was a much-loved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
Louis’ family enjoyed boating and fishing on the Snake River, as well as Dworshak. He held post as commodore at Hells Canyon Boat Club. Louis was president of the Clarkston Pautler Center.
Louis was preceded in death by two sons, Monte and Greg Lunders, and his parents, Louis and Ethel Lunders.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Patricia, of Lewiston; daughter Sherda Allard (Ken), of McCall; son Brad Lunders (Cory Dunkle), of Spokane; and his twin brother, Leonard Lunders, of Clarkston. Lou is survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no service. Ashes will be spread at a later time over Dworshak Reservoir, a favorite location with the very best of memories.