Louis Eldon “Shorty” Grant, 83, passed away in peace Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his Grangeville home.
Louis was born May 20, 1936, as the youngest of 12 children born to Elsie Kollenborn Grant and Louis Harlan Grant, in Rosetta, Idaho. He was raised in the Gifford area on the family farm. Louie attended school in Gifford and graduated from Culdesac High School in 1955. After high school, Louie learned to be an X-ray technician and was taught by Dr. McRoberts. He worked for then Grangeville General Hospital, now Syringa Hospital, from 1959 until he retired in 1995. He retired with 36 years of service.
He married Ann Davis in Grangeville and was later divorced. He had two stepdaughters with the marriage, Ella and Ruth, and he and Ann had a son together, Kevin.
Louie loved to get wood, fish and camp with his brothers and his son. He even took up golf for a short time. Louie loved to take his son and his wife to his time shares in McCall and Hope, Idaho. He enjoyed being the family vacation planner, and they explored all over north central Idaho and Montana from those locations. He was very independent and could accomplish most things he set his mind to.
Louis is survived by his son, Kevin (Sandra), and his stepdaughter, Ruthie Smith; his sisters, Sally Nickell, of Lewiston, and Betty Monroe, of Boise; his two sisters-in-law, Marie (Milton) Grant, of Juliaetta, and Beryl (Joe) Grant, of Grangeville. Louie has many nieces and nephews who he loves very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and Louis Grant; brothers Marvin, Eddie, Russell, Milton, Verl, Bob, Claud and Joe Grant; sister Louis (RD) Owman; and stepdaughter Ella.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Blackmer Funeral Home, with interment to follow at the Gifford Cemetery. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, he would like donations to go to the Syringa Hospice program in Grangeville and the Shriners Hospitals. The family would like to thank Syringa Hospital and Dr. Matthews for their excellent care. Also, he would like to thank the Syringa Hospice program that helped him stay in his home to the end, especially Cindy Higgins for her very caring help.