Louis Arthur Piraino passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from complications of congestive heart failure. His family was in attendance.
He was born July 29, 1941, to Benny and Elvina Piraino in Lewiston. He grew up in North Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1959. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Alamagordo, N.M., where he met and married Patricia Meeker in 1962.
After Louis left the Air Force, they returned to Lewiston. They later divorced. In 1969, he moved to Headqarters, Idaho, where he worked at Potlatch Forests, Inc. lumber mill. Here he met Donna Jean Kelso. They married Aug. 14, 1971, living in Pierce until 1985 when they moved back to Lewiston, where he worked at the lumber mill until retiring in 2000.
Louis had a very strong faith in Christ. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he was active until his health kept him mostly homebound.
His greatest passion was family. He loved family get-togethers and helping his children in whatever way he could, be it roofing his son’s house, or teaching his daughter how to change a carburetor. His favorite hobby was fishing. He would take anyone fishing, anytime or anywhere. He was a practical joker, always looking to make people laugh. He also had the “gift of the gab,” firmly believing no one was a stranger, just a friend you hadn’t met yet. He was active in several civic organizations throughout his life including Odd Fellows Fellowship, Lions Club, Elks Club and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna, at their Lewiston home; his children, Adele Mae of Lewiston, Arthur Scott of California, Anthony Todd of Albany, Ore., Ben William of Lewiston and Donita Jean of Clarkston; granddaughter, Seaera Jean of Clarkston; sister, Lynn Ann of Portland, Ore. and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lonny Ray Piraino.
There will be a service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.