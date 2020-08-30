Louella Bernice Keng

Louella “Lou” Bernice Keng passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston, surrounded by family and friends.
Lou was born Aug. 2, 1930, in Forest, Idaho, to Frank and Margaret Stevens. She attended schools in Lapwai and Winchester, and graduated from Winchester High School in 1948.
She and Billy J. Keng were married June 26, 1948, in Winchester. They relocated to Lewiston, where she worked and raised a family. In 1966, she graduated from Lewiston’s Stylette Beauty College and began working in 1968 at Margaret’s Salon. In 1975, she opened her own salon, Lou’s Beauty Salon, which she operated until retiring in 2000.
In June 2013, Billy and Lou celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on the Oregon Coast with their family. Family was everything to Lou. The family enjoyed camping on the Selway and Winchester Lake, along with family reunions in Idaho, Washington and Oklahoma.
Lou volunteered with Camp Fire, American Legion and Job’s Daughters.
Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Deibel; one son and daughter-in-law, Clark and Tina Keng; grandchildren Willie and Katie Deibel, Mackenzie and Colby Deibel, and McKenna and Daniel Pho; and great-grandson Tucker Deibel.
Special thanks to the Brookdale “family” for all their loving support over the past eight years. Memorials may be sent to the Idaho Foodbank North Central Branch, 3331 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.