Lorraine Victoria Frazier, 77, of Moscow

Lorraine Victoria (Bertholf) Frazier was called home by the lord on Thursday, June 28, 2018, due to pneumonia.
She was born to James Augustus and Faye Rachel (Nelson) Bertholf in Tekoa on April 21, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack Frazier. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd and wife Debi Frazier, Jim and wife Paula Frazier, and Lee and wife Heather Frazier; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Lorraine retired from Washington State University in 1994.
She enjoyed camping, reading and crocheting, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with family.
The family suggests charitable donations be made to the Humane Society of the Palouse, Moscow Volunteer Fire Department (229 Pintail Lane, Moscow, ID, 83843) or the charity of your choice. Sign the online guest book at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.
At Lorraine's request, no services will be planned.