Lorraine S. (Hatcher) Wingard, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cottage Grove, Ore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Wingard.
Born May 8, 1936, in Orofino, to Paul and Oda (Bonner) Hatcher, Lorri met Chuck while working for the U.S. Forest Service in Orofino. After marrying, they lived for short periods in Billings, Mont., Juneau, Ala., and Missoula, Mont., before settling in Kalispell, Mont. Following Chuck’s death in 2007, she moved to Eugene, Ore., in 2012 to be closer to her children.
Lorri enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and researching her family’s history. She is survived by her children, Shelley Mehner, Joseph Wingard and Russell Wingard; as well as two grandchildren, Austin Mehner and Taryn Mehner.
Andreason’s Cremation and Burial Service of Springfield, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.