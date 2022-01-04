Lorraine McFeron Main passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Troy, to Everett and Besie McFeron. She was one of 10 children. She lived in the Latah and Nez Perce counties all her life.
She married Willard LaWayne Main in 1949. She enjoyed an active, full life raising her four children, gardening, canning and providing for her family. The family share fond memories in the late ’60s and early ’70s with her crosscut sawing events and held championship titles with her sawing partners, Oliver Heustis and Margie Curtis. She loved sharing gardening tips and her knowledge of animal husbandry.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Main, and her children, Dale Main, Rick Main, Gary Main and Julie Main. She cherished her family, and her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was interred at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.