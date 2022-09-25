Lorraine Cecelia (Wittman) Wilkerson

Mom was the final child born into the George and Clara (Weber) Wittman family on Nov. 17, 1935. She was delivered at St. Joseph‘s Hospital in Lewiston and raised on the family farm in Culdesac. Following the outbreak of World War II, her older brothers were drafted into service forcing Clara, Lorraine and her brother Dan to move into town as no one remained to run the farm. After leaving the Slickpoo Mission School in Lapwai, Mom attended St. Stanislaus School through the eighth grade then spent her freshman year at Marycliff Catholic High School in Spokane. Destined not to join a convent, she moved back home and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953. One year of nursing school spent at Seattle University paid huge dividends later on following the birth of her eight children.

Mom’s was a large, loving family that faced their share of adversity and challenges just like everyone else in the post-depression era. Her Mother and many siblings taught her to be thrifty, resourceful, respectful and organized; attributes she implemented as a highly successful wife, mother, bookkeeper, office manager and volunteer. Being raised as a Wittman she also learned, more importantly, that it was her responsibility to practice and share her faith, love, affection, wisdom, loyalty, humor and uncanny common sense in a humble manner. These are the attributes for which she will always be remembered.