Lorraine Cecelia (Wittman) Wilkerson

Mom was the final child born into the George and Clara (Weber) Wittman family on Nov. 17, 1935. She was delivered at St. Joseph‘s Hospital in Lewiston and raised on the family farm in Culdesac. Following the outbreak of World War II, her older brothers were drafted into service forcing Clara, Lorraine and her brother Dan to move into town as no one remained to run the farm. After leaving the Slickpoo Mission School in Lapwai, Mom attended St. Stanislaus School through the eighth grade then spent her freshman year at Marycliff Catholic High School in Spokane. Destined not to join a convent, she moved back home and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1953. One year of nursing school spent at Seattle University paid huge dividends later on following the birth of her eight children.
Mom’s was a large, loving family that faced their share of adversity and challenges just like everyone else in the post-depression era. Her Mother and many siblings taught her to be thrifty, resourceful, respectful and organized; attributes she implemented as a highly successful wife, mother, bookkeeper, office manager and volunteer. Being raised as a Wittman she also learned, more importantly, that it was her responsibility to practice and share her faith, love, affection, wisdom, loyalty, humor and uncanny common sense in a humble manner. These are the attributes for which she will always be remembered.
Lorraine was raised in the Catholic Church and remained a dedicated Catholic until her passing. She believed in no uncertain terms that God was her Creator and that Jesus was her Lord and Savior. Faith was at the center of our existence as a family and Holy Family School was where all of her children began their academic careers, hackboard and all.
George Wittman, Mom’s Dad, passed away in 1938 from a sudden heart attack. Little Lorraine had just turned three. God provided backup for this situation however with her brothers Bob and Marvin Wittman. Being 14 and 16 years older than their baby sister, both men provided a father-like protective environment for their baby sister up until their passing many decades later. Inexplicably, they not only provided a safe and secure harbor for Mom, but were also instrumental in her children’s lives, uncles and quasi-grandfathers all wrapped into lovable men smelling of pipe tobacco and wheat. Mom’s mother Clara, also passed away from a heart attack in Mom’s arms when she was only 21. Sometimes life is just not fair. Lorraine had very close personal relationships with all of her brothers and sisters as well as their respective spouses; Charlotte (Ray Kettman), Bob (Pat) Wittman, Marvin (Helen) Wittman, Ivora (Jim Ward), Kathryn (Jim Kettman), Joan (Bo Morgan), Dan (Darlene) Wittman and Patricia Wittman. Being the youngest, Mom was the last Wittman standing. She missed her brothers and sisters terribly and it is a huge relief knowing that they are all together again chatting it up in Paradise. Mom was never more happy or relaxed as when she was in the presence of her siblings.
Her brother Dan was the “Fun Uncle.” This comes as no surprise as Uncle Dan was a classmate and close friend of Merle Wilkerson and was the irresponsible brother who introduced the “little redheaded farmer’s daughter” to Dad. Merle had recently returned from the war in Korea when they met, fell in love and were married at St. Stanislaus Church in August of 1954. Shortly thereafter, in the true spirit of Genesis 1:28 and Catholicism, they were “Fruitful and multiplied on the Earth”. Debi Wilkerson in 1955, Robbi (Greg Heath) in 1956, Ric (Cheryl) in 1957, Cyndi (Stan Fiske) in 1958, Bill (Julie) in 1960, Randy (Natalie) in 1963, a short break then Dan (Brooke) in 1967. Mom also had a son, Dennis (Sue) Dow in 1951 whom she placed for adoption but was reunited with in 1984. Regrettably, Dad and Mom could not remain together in marriage. Dad was never more than a few blocks away and was a loving and active parent. We kids will always be grateful that they could put their differences aside for our sakes allowing for combined family vacations, camping, sports and holidays even after we were all fully grown.
Mom re-entered the workforce in 1969 as a bookkeeper for her brother-in-law at Jim Ward Auto Parts until 1979. She then was the bookkeeper at Simon Oil until 1982 when she left to become the office manager for Buzz McLennan’s many ventures; Lewiston and Clarkston Auto Parts, Redline Marina and The Come Inn Cafe. She adored Buzz and enjoyed working for him until retiring in 1999. Buzz said that it took three people to replace her when she left.
Mom was the consummate volunteer. Among her many missions and service clubs are the Altar Society, St. Ann’s Guild (with Dorothy Nichols), Catholic Daughters Court, Holy Family Home and School and a stint as a Blue Birds, Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scout leader. Whilst raising seven kids and practically living at Holy Family School, Mom also found the time to serve as chairman of the LC March of Dimes and chair the annual Mothers March for five years. She promptly quit after finding out the higher-ups all flew first class. She was secretary of the Lewis Clark Community Concert Association for 14 years and was president of the LC chapter of Parents without Partners. To obtain ready access to cheap bite size steak, she joined the Women of the Moose Association.
Following retirement, she volunteered with her brothers and best friend, Bev Kight, at St. Joseph Hospital serving in multiple positions. Mom was awarded Volunteer of the Year and ended her tour with thousands of hours of service. Prior to leaving the Valley to spend more time with family in Western Washington, she volunteered at the Clarkston Food Bank. In Puyallup, she volunteered at the Step-by-Step Organization for at-risk mothers. Mom was chair of every Lewiston High School class reunion held since 1953.
Ours was a house of music. Mom gave us an appreciation for piano instrumentals by Ferrante & Teicher and Peter Nero. Mom would often play Clair de Lune or holiday favorites on the piano while supper simmered in the kitchen. Mom never figured out that the boys would sneak in and snitch the fried potatoes cooking on the stove while she was tickling the ivories in the living room. When she started playing, the covered skillet was full to the brim, upon return it was virtually empty. She was always adamant that there was an issue with the new gas stove that Dad had to buy.
Mom enjoyed traveling to new places and old. She appreciated most music and going to concerts, especially when accompanied by her family, or friend, Bev. She was the queen of crafts and could sew, crochet and quilt with the best of them.
Motherhood was Lorraine’s true calling and passion. Holding a newborn baby, nursing a sick child, playing and defeating every kid at every game (Sorry!), adjusting a tie before prom and being available to sit on the bed and talk after the dance. She was always there. Always. When it was time for us to go, she encouraged and helped us to move out and up, never letting on that these were the most difficult and painful periods she experienced as a mother. Mom imparted a value system based on her core beliefs. She taught by example with tough love, consequences, rewards and grace. She respected our insights and decisions, though they might differ from her own. She allowed our own strengths and qualities to evolve and grow with our life experiences. She explained to us that it was not her job to live our lives, to preach to us, or dictate our decisions or behavior. Run or yell in the grocery store however and you would feel her limits. Her job, she clearly stated, was to help guide us into becoming fully functional, independent and responsible adults.
We lived in Clarkston but had a diehard Bengal for a Mom. She wore purple and sat on the Lewiston side of the field even when her boys played in the Clarkston-Lewiston game. It was tough but we respected her for that. As retribution, her proud Bantam children banded together and only bought her clothing gifts in the colors of scarlet and black for the rest of her life.
Mom got five straight A’s from Mr. Arnone for her wildflower collections assembled for her kids’ Clarkston High School biology classes. Her children were not allowed to touch the pressed flower projects until it was time to turn them in. It seems safe to reveal this little secret now.
Mom had the good sense to have Bev Kight as her best friend. It didn’t happen often, but occasionally one of us kids would need a second opinion on a critical dating or life issue. Reluctant to share with Mom for whatever reason, we could always go to Bev for a solid straight answer. A wonderful person and amazing second Mother that we all respect, cherish and love.
Mom had eight children, two sons-in-law, five daughters-in-law, she was Nana to 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and was Aunt Lori to 42 nieces and nephews. She was once asked how she allocated herself between so many people, her simple reply was “My love is not divided, it’s multiplied.” Mom loved and treasured her family above all. At the end, Mom was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Bill was holding her hand a little after midnight Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, as she left to greet Jesus.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A Mass will be said in her name on Nov. 6, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.