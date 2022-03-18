Lorraine (Horst) Campbell gained her angel wings Sunday, March 13, 2022, just a few weeks shy of her 108th birthday. What a long life, the events that she must have seen.
Lorraine was born April 5, 1914, to Henry and Louise Horst. Lorraine married Arch Campbell Nov. 4, 1942. Arch and Lorraine lived many years in Pullman. Lorraine was employed by the General Telephone Company of the Northwest as a switchboard operator. Lorraine loved going to the movies, going for drives, and Wallowa Lake. Lorraine had a beautiful smile, a great laugh, and twinkling blue eyes.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Arch; and her sister Frances. Lorraine will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Lorraine.
Cremation has taken place and burial will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date.