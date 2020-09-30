Lorna Dee Vickroy, 73, of Colfax, formerly of Juliaetta, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
She was born Feb. 20, 1947, to Olen and Alma (Day) Thompson in Dayton, Wash. She grew up in Montana, Lewiston and Bonners Ferry.
Following graduation from high school, Lorna attended college for a while before beginning her career as a bookkeeper. Through the years, she worked in various banking capacities. She married Joe “Sunny” Vickroy on March 17, 1978, in Corvallis, Mont. The family lived in Kentucky and Montana before moving to California. They returned to Idaho, settling in Kamiah where they lived until moving to Juliaetta. Lorna moved to Colfax following Sunny’s death in 2014 to be near her daughters.
She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and camp. Family vacations were especially cherished as were all the special memories that were made. Lorna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of the family’s fondest memories was a trip to Canada, where later in her life Lorna went zip lining. Her smile that day will be forever remembered.
Lorna is survived by her daughters, Donna (Dave) Wilson, of St. John, Wash., and Lynette (David) Rummer, of Albion; sisters Sharon Adcock, of Colorado, and Betty Thompson, of Libby, Mont.; grandchildren Charles, Briana, Brittany, Uriah, Mackenzie and Aidan; and her great-grandchildren, Kimora, Kotah, Adleigh, Payton and Macie.
In addition to her husband, Sunny, Lorna was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Buz and Sonny.
Lorna’s family will celebrate her life in a private family gathering. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.bruningfuneralhome.com.