Loris Jones Dudley

Loris Jones Dudley, 100, of Moscow, passed into heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home. She died from complications of a fall, which occurred Nov. 10.

She was born Aug. 28, 1922, in Manhattan, Kan., to John and Estella (Cadwell) Cain, joining her sister, Agnes, and her brother, Charles. She and her mother moved to California when Loris was in her early teens, because there, her mother could earn as much in an hour as her wage was for a full day in Kansas.