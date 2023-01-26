Lori Lee Bashaw passed peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was 55 years young. Lori Lee was born April 28, 1967, in Rockford, Ill., to Lee and Sharon King. She was soon joined by her sister Sheila aka “Tony.”
In 1977, the family moved to Clarkston where Lori attended school, except for that one year as a “Maniac” in Orofino. Lori graduated as a proud Bantam in 1985. As a little girl, Lori wanted to be a veterinarian, until Dad informed her that they wouldn’t always be cute, happy pets. But that never stopped her from bringing home almost every stray or sickly animal she found.
Soon after graduation, Lori met Corey Bashaw. They were married March 16, 1991, and soon welcomed their sons, Lukas Taylor and Nicholas Beau. They later divorced but remained the best of friends.
In 2004, Lori began work at McClure Honda as the self-proclaimed “Parts Wench,” where her co-workers became family as they learned to deal with the famous “Lori Sass.” She continued work in the auto parts field until her death.
Lori loved her family and friends endlessly and rarely missed a chance to hang out with “her girls” or have a date with “her boys.” You could always count on a hug (or maybe a pinch — depending on her mood) and a lip gloss kiss, especially for the babies.
Lori was preceded in death by her mom and bonus dad, Sharon and Don Hall, and sister Kaye Decampa. She is survived by her sons, Lukas (Laura) Bashaw and Beau Bashaw and bonus daughter, Shasta (Justice) Stocks; her “ex” Corey Bashaw; her dad and bonus mom, Lee and Mary King; sisters, Sheila (Greg) Wilhelm, Starla (John) Williams, Karen Vickers, Deb Swinney, Sue Frint and Jody (Gordon) Hall; brothers, Ed (Lynda) Autrey, Chuck (Nancy) Whitmire and Greg King; her grandson, “The most beautiful boy” Ramsey Bashaw; granddaughters, Haidyn and Huxlie Bashaw, and Isis Stocks; many nephews, nieces and cousins; and BFF Terri Fanning, whom we are so grateful for her endless love and care for Lori in these past months.
A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at a later date.