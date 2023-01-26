Lori Lee Bashaw

Lori Lee Bashaw passed peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was 55 years young. Lori Lee was born April 28, 1967, in Rockford, Ill., to Lee and Sharon King. She was soon joined by her sister Sheila aka “Tony.”

In 1977, the family moved to Clarkston where Lori attended school, except for that one year as a “Maniac” in Orofino. Lori graduated as a proud Bantam in 1985. As a little girl, Lori wanted to be a veterinarian, until Dad informed her that they wouldn’t always be cute, happy pets. But that never stopped her from bringing home almost every stray or sickly animal she found.

