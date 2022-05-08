Lori Bea Ruark, 59, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. She was born in Lewiston at St. Joseph Regional Hospital to Benita and Melvin Ruark.
Lori was given her middle name after her grandmother Bernice. They shared a unique bond and cherished their time spent together.
Lori preferred spending time outdoors with family and friends. Camping, boating, riding, gardening and fishing were her favorite activities.
Lori’s greatest passion in life was in the rodeo arena, where she excelled in barrel racing and team roping. She won many saddles, buckles and trophies over her rodeo career.
Lori loved to travel and took many trips with her group of special friends. She had a great love for animals and a generous heart, always willing to take in a stray or help someone in need.
Lori is survived by family and friends. Treasure the time you spent with her. When a tear comes to your eye, cherish the memory of when she did this or said that, and your tears will be replaced with a smile — maybe even a chuckle.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lori’s name to Lewis and Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Rd., Lewiston, ID 83501, or Helping Hands Rescue, P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501.