Loretta Taylor died early Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022, from a heart attack. Loretta was born in Lewiston on Nov. 28, 1957, to Ernest Roy and Gladys Taylor.
The love of Loretta’s life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, but she shared companionship with the father of her children, Oliver Jackson Jr., and later Michael Lopez.
Loretta lived in Lewiston, Clarkston, Craigmont, Portland, Ore., Salem, Ore., Bellingham, Wash., and Blaine, Wash.
Loretta’s education consists of a certificate of professional development in promotional strategies for the gaming industry from the University of Nevada; a Bachelor of Science in management technology from Lewis-Clark State College; and a certificate of accounts clerk from Lewis-Clark State College.
She worked many jobs but worked for the Clearwater River Casino for more than 25 years as the promotions and marketing manager. She worked as a strawberry picker, mushroom piker, forklift driver, combine driver, pit boss, seamstress, camp crew, loan officer, upward bound counselor, C-store manager and many others. She also owned Jive Time Java coffee shop in Lewiston. Loretta retired as a collections officer from the Lewiston Tribune.
Loretta liked shopping, reading, dancing, bicycling and sitting pool-side with her grandkids. She didn’t like to drink but there was the rumored quest for the perfect margarita. Loretta loved going to powwows, traditional dancing, weaving yarn bags and making shawls.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Albert Taylor and her sister Elizabeth Taylor. She is survived by her siblings Violet “Lou” (Ciel) Crossman, Bruce (Nora) Taylor, Shirley “Ernie” Taylor, Bert (Linda) Taylor and Bill (Marcelle) Taylor; her children Daniel Jackson Sr., Alexander (Rebecca) Jackson and Angela Jackson; her grandchildren Carolyn, Daniel Jr., Jarron, Alius, Alexander, Avery, Isabel, Taylie and Grace; and one great-granddaughter, Olive.
Loretta Sue Taylor services will be nondenominational combined memorial and funeral service at 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St., Lapwai. The head cook is Jasmine Higheagle. Donations toward funeral expenses may be made at P1FCU under “Donation for Loretta Taylor” or gofund.me/618e62e5.