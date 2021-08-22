Loretta Mary Poe of Genesee, Idaho, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born to Theodore and Glenetta Nutterville in Seattle, Wash., in 1939. She moved to Spokane, then to Moscow, where she grew up on Moscow Mountain with her dad and her sister, JoAnn. The girls attended the Ursuline Academy (now St. Mary’s Catholic School) and graduated from Moscow High School. Loretta married Lanny Haynes, and they had two sons, Gregory and Bruce. Lanny died in an auto accident in 1966. Two years later, she married Delmar Poe.
Loretta enjoyed sewing and needlework, reading and doing crossword puzzles, and baking, canning, and camping. She belonged to The Four-Wheeler Club and Genesee Seniors.
Loretta was preceded in death by her first husband, Lanny, their son Bruce, sisters Freda Weir and Irene Johnson, and brother Theodore. She is survived by husband Delmar; her son Greg Haynes (Robyn) of Uniontown; sisters JoAnn Ailor of Pullman, Sharon Adams, and Susan Crouch (Jeff); brother Jim Stromme (Rita); step-children Anna Weiss (Alden), Mark Poe (Melody), and Robert “Pete” Poe (Vicky); seven step-grandchildren; and lifelong best friend Terrill Bieker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow