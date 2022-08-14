Loretta Marie Alfrey

Loretta Marie Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater, pointed toward heaven Saturday, July 30, 2022, and her loved ones knew she was ready to go. She enjoyed good health until just a week before she passed, with her family by her side around the clock. She joined her husband, Floyd, who preceded her in death by 8 months.

Loretta was best known for her confident and engaging personality, quick laughter and matriarchal qualities that kept her family in perfect balance and always looking forward to every encounter with her. Loretta was a true Proverbs 31 woman, and we are forever grateful for that. She leaves behind a long legacy of love for her family and friends.