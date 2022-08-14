Loretta Marie Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater, pointed toward heaven Saturday, July 30, 2022, and her loved ones knew she was ready to go. She enjoyed good health until just a week before she passed, with her family by her side around the clock. She joined her husband, Floyd, who preceded her in death by 8 months.
Loretta was best known for her confident and engaging personality, quick laughter and matriarchal qualities that kept her family in perfect balance and always looking forward to every encounter with her. Loretta was a true Proverbs 31 woman, and we are forever grateful for that. She leaves behind a long legacy of love for her family and friends.
Loretta was born in Lewiston, Feb. 25, 1931, to William and Mary Anna (Jacobs) Lemm. She was the youngest in a long line of siblings, including Norman, Dominic, Alvina (Kries), Leo and Bill. Her parents operated a guernsey dairy farm in Lewiston, before moving the family to the Webb and Mission Creek area.
Loretta attended Lapwai High School and was a lifelong Wildcat. She loved to participate in school drama productions and was an enthusiastic majorette. It was at Lapwai that a debonair boy from Sweetwater captured her heart. She married Floyd Alfrey in July of 1948 and would spend the next 73 years with him. They made their home in a humble little house near Sweetwater Creek and welcomed five children, Janice (Wilkins), Butch, Jim, Dick and Sally Jo (Mankiller). As the family grew, so did their home. That house would be the center of continual activity, whether it be summer gatherings eating their garden produce, pinochle, bunco, mystery dinner parties, holiday gatherings (often involving caroling, leading her grandchildren in performances and the traditional Christmas Eve brunch) or a simple drop-in visit that brought enormous smiles from Loretta and Floyd who, in their later years, would often be reclining in their chairs, full of delight when someone entered through the back French doors. Loretta helped rear a devoted family and friend network that was steadfastly loyal to her until her final day.
Loretta’s faith was a central part of her life, and she found joy in serving others. She was actively involved in activities throughout the years at her church, Lapwai Assembly of God, including teaching Sunday school, leading song service, women’s ministry and choir.
Those who will carry on her enduring legacy include her children: Janice and Rick Wilkins, Butch and Dianna Alfrey, Jim and Darlyne Alfrey, Dick and Marilyn Alfrey and Sally Jo and Kermit Mankiller; grandchildren: Heidi Higgins, Tracey Hocevar, Angela Zavala, Sandra Alfrey, Eric Alfrey, Jordan Alfrey, Angel Jacks, Jimmer Alfrey, Amanda Alfrey, Samantha Peoples, Savannah Mankiller, Victoria Topp, Veronica Mankiller and Kristian Mankiller; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and relatives by love.
Friends and Family of Loretta are cordially invited to join us Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1-5 p.m. for a final farewell at the family home in Sweetwater, where Loretta and Floyd shared their life together and created more than seven decades of memories.
A very special thank you to Sally and Kermit Mankiller for moving Floyd and Loretta into their home in the months preceding their departures. It allowed loved ones to enjoy their presence for a greater period.