Loretta M. Zehner finally got her wish. She passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville at age 98.
Loretta, also known as “Rhetta Rad” in her younger years, was born to Leo and Mary Rad, at home outside of Cottonwood on Jan. 16, 1924. She was the second child of five. Mom had many stories of growing up in the old house and building a new house when she was 10 years old, which had indoor plumbing. She also told stories about walking to school when the snow was deep enough to cover the fencing at nearby St. Gertrude’s Academy, where she graduated in 1942. After high school, she worked at the Creamery in Cottonwood and also enjoyed time in Oregon with her relatives.
In 1948, Loretta married Bob Zehner. They purchased their house on A Street in Grangeville and began working on improving that 100-year-old house while starting a family that resulted in eight children. She enjoyed working in her huge garden and attending to her fruit trees. She never allowed any waste and could always be found at the kitchen sink peeling and chopping and getting the harvest preserved for the winter. She also enjoyed picking huckleberries, bridge parties and was on a bowling league for approximately 50 years. She was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and helped with the church and school for many years. She never moved from the family house on A Street, where it still sits full of childhood memories, adult memories and memories of the Fourth of July picnics with Mom’s fried chicken and legendary potato salad.
In 1964, Bob was killed in a plane crash outside of Cottonwood, near her childhood home. After Bob’s death, with eight children at home, mom purchased a farm, and with the help of her boys, continued with farming. In 1967, she married Art Grabski, and even though they later divorced, they remained the best of friends until his passing in 2021.
Loretta is preceded in death by her husband Bob; Bob’s parents, Tony and Gladys Zehner; her oldest son, Bobby; her parents, Leo and Mary Rad; her brothers, Delmer (Ethel) and Albert; and sisters Bertha (Jim Toennis) and Eileen (Ray Sager). Just four days after Loretta’s death, Eileen passed away on June 25, 2022.
Loretta is survived by seven children, Elaine (Peter Bolz), Shirley (Jimmy Roswell), Jan (Jim Parkinson), Jon (Cheryl), Mike (Lisa), James and Debbie (Kevin Tomlinson); her sister-in-law Clarice Rad; and grandchildren, Doug, Bryan, Allison, Rob, Nick, Jon, Angie, Bobby, Lindsay, Alyssa and Kyle. She is also survived by 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those of us who were lucky enough to be in Loretta’s life knew of her unlimited unconditional love and kindness. Her children will miss her deeply, and we are truly the lucky ones to have known her.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 18, 2022, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. A luncheon will follow back at the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Loretta’s name to St. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. You may submit condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.