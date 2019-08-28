Loretta Lou Niebel

Loretta L. Niebel was born April 6, 1938, in Bozeman, Mont., to John and Nellie Parmer. She was born into a family of 14 siblings, which included seven brothers and six sisters. The family lived in Montana and Washington as her father’s job took them to different locations.
Loretta met Ronald F. Niebel and they were married March 27, 1954, in Pomeroy. Together they lived at the family farm clear up until she lost the battle to kidney disease. She wanted to be home with her kids, grandkids and husband, Ron. They were married 65 years, and most of those years were at the family farm, where she raised her five children and lost one daughter, Sharon Louise Niebel, two short days after her birth. Her children are Ron W. Niebel (Connie), Robert D. Niebel (Sharlene), Charles E. Niebel (Sandy), Sherri A. Niebel Batterton (Larry) and Oscar L. Niebel.
Loretta loved her family utmost unconditionally, along with her 14 grandkids and 23 great-grandkids. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Parmer; daughter Sharon; five sisters, Kate, June, Nitta, Ardella and Myrtle; and six brothers, Jay, Earl, Ralph, Harold, Eugene and Elwood.
Surviving at the family farm is her husband, Ron. Other survivors include children Chuck, Oscar and Sherri; a sister, Shirley Rodriguez, of Missoula, Mont., and her brother, Bill Parmer, of Clarkston.
The family would like to extend their thank-you’s and for the outpouring of love and meals that were graciously brought to their home during this time of their loss.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Pomeroy Nazerene Church. Any donations can be made to the Pomeroy Spinners.