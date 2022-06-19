Heaven gained a beautiful angel the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022. It was unexpected, but we believe she passed away peacefully, in her sleep, from a broken heart, after losing her husband, Marlyn, of almost 65 years. (Dad passed away in January).
Loretta Lee Callahan, was born March 8, 1939, in Lewiston to Charles and Flossie Fellows. She graduated Clarkston High School in May of 1957. While in high school, she worked in the peas and at the Liberty Theater in Lewiston. Loretta married Marlyn Callahan, Aug. 24, 1957.
She gave birth to her son, Dan, March of 1959, daughter Debi, November of 1960 and daughter Lori, July of 1963. She was a wonderful mother, and housewife, who kept everything immaculate. She worked in the kitchen at Sacajawea Junior High School, so she could be home when her kids got home from school.
In 1969, Dad and Mom, along with another couple, purchased a Mexican restaurant, in Lewiston, they called, “Taco El Burrito.” Business partner Amelia, taught Mom how to make many of her authentic Mexican recipes, and Mom continued to make the very best tacos, burritos and enchiladas we’ve ever eaten.
Mom canned fruits and vegetables and made really good jams, relish and salsa. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas, her kitchen smelled heavenly. Mom made lots of pies, cookies and her yummy Bon Bons. She was the perfect homemaker.
In 1973, Dad and Mom moved the family to Genesee, when they purchased Theissen and Sons meat plant. They renamed it Genesee Meats, and dad, mom and Dan worked side by side for over 45 years, custom cutting and wrapping meat, as well as making the famous, Genesee Sausage. Mom was still twisting sausage in December of 2021. Dan will continue to make and sell Genesee Sausage.
Mom took a lot of pictures and organized everything in albums, with dates and names; thousands of pictures. She also kept track of her and dad’s ancestry and had a lot of old black and white pictures that she treasured.
Mom loved to plant flowers and garden. She said she felt closest to God when her hands were in the dirt. She crocheted beautiful afghans and did other handwork at night while watching TV; her hands were always busy. She was a beautiful seamstress who made many of her daughters’ clothes growing up, and later got into making quilts. Her sewing room became her happy place. She made at least one quilt for every one of her kids, grandkids, other family members and many of her friends.
Loretta is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marlyn; her mother, Flossie, father Charles, her three siblings: Charlie, Sally and Tom; son-in-law Ted, her Irish Setter, Baron, yellow Lab, Casey and many other relatives and friends. She is survived by her three kids, Dan (Missy) Callahan, Debi (Ron) Zenner and Lori Callahan. Her grandchildren, Amber Mae Leigh (Sean), Bryan Kambitsch, Cody Callahan (Paige) and Travis Callahan (Kait), Kyle Boles and Kayla Capps. Great-grandchildren Conner and Kenzie Leigh.
Mom, you were our best friend, and we were so lucky to have you as our mom, we will miss you dearly.
We planned a celebration of life for dad at 1 p.m. on July 16, and now it will be for both Dad and Mom, at their home in Genesee.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.