Loretta “Jean” Holes Cash, age 80, of Missoula, Mont., passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Jean was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Grangeville to George and Doris (Hindman) Holes. After graduating from Grangeville High School in 1959, she married Gary Cash on Dec. 12, 1959. They remained in Grangeville while raising their family. Kim arrived in 1960 and Kevin in 1964.
Jean worked for the Nez Perce National Forest as a purchasing agent until Gary’s death. She retired after 28 years with the Forest Service. She then moved to Lewiston, where she lived for the next 15 years while working various jobs, including with the Lewiston Tribune and in real estate.
In 2009, she moved to Missoula, Mont., where she worked as a breakfast server and as an in-home caregiver.
Jean had a great love for animals, especially her many dogs, which were always with her. One of her greatest life highlights was a 9,000-mile cross-country drive with her dog Mickey to visit her sister Roberta “Berta” and family in Tennessee and grandson Justin in Florida. She even published a book about it.
She loved the Oregon coast. There were family vacations every year with Gary and the kids somewhere, but the coast was her favorite. During all the trips, mom was in charge and refereed many bouts in the back seat of the Pontiac.
Jean was preceded in death by her father and mother, George and Doris, of Grangeville; husband Gary Cash, of Grangeville; and sister Roberta Thomas, of Lakesite, Tenn.
She is survived by daughter Kim (Dick) Hulla, of Missoula, Mont.; son Kevin (Teresa) Cash, of Lewiston; grandchildren Justin (Megan) Hooper, of Miami, Taylor (Emily) Cash, of Cottonwood, Jordan Hulla, of Butte, Mont., Emilee (Jake) Bova, of Missoula, Mont., and great-grandchildren Bryce and Maddox Hooper, of Dillon, Mont.
A celebration of life will be held in Lewiston at a later date.
Any donations in mom’s name can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or any no-kill animal shelter.