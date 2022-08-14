Loretta I. Griffis

Loretta passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the age of 71 surrounded by family after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer.
Loretta Irene Griffis was born Jan. 16, 1951, to Leo and Evelyn Herbelin in Los Angeles.
She married the love of her life, Danny Griffis, on Jan. 18, 1969. They were soon blessed with two children, Kirt and Karie. In 1976, they moved their lives to Troy.
Loretta spent her time caring for children in her home daycare (Retta’s Daycare), where she gained her many bonus grandchildren. She spent most of her free time volunteering in her community. Loretta loved shopping, crafting, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. After her husband passed away, Loretta moved to Lewiston to be closer to family. She spent her last remaining years spending time with her children, grandchildren and her two great-granddaughters.
Loretta is survived by her children: Kirt Griffis, Karie (Trampus) Caddell, Janet Griffis; grandchildren, Jakob (Ashly) Banks, Derek Hardin, Tyler (Paige) Hardin and Danielle Griffis; great-granddaughters Keira Hardin and Quinn Hardin; and brothers, sisters, close family friends and bonus grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Roy Griffis, and parents, Leo and Evelyn Herblin.
Per Loretta’s wishes, there will be no service. If you would like to donate in her honor, please donate to Beacon Cancer Care, 980 W. Ironwood Drive No. 207, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814. Beacon Cancer Care became part of our family, and Loretta enjoyed bringing gifts to them.