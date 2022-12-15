Loretta Ann Snyder, age 65, of Clarkston

After a courageous battle with breast cancer, our beloved Loretta passed peacefully in her sleep at her Clarkston home on the morning of Dec. 12, 2022.
Loretta was born June 24, 1957, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. While in high school, Loretta excelled in sports; she participated in basketball, softball and volleyball and received the top female athlete award her senior year.
On Aug. 5, 1978, in Clarkston, “on the hottest dang day of the year,” Loretta wed William “Bill” Snyder. Loretta and Bill resided in Missoula, Mont., then Moscow, and finally settled in Clarkston. Their marriage has been a great example and gift to their family over their 44 years together.
Loretta loved the water and received her first pair of water skis at the age of 6. She became quite the water skier and loved boating and spending time at the Hedrick’s cabin upriver. She met Bill, who would become the love of her life, at a get-together with friends upriver. Loretta and Bill would take countless trips rafting, camping, and steelhead fishing on the Salmon and Snake rivers over the years. In recent years, she and Bill enjoyed spending their summers camping and riding ATVs in Elk River.
Numerous people were privileged to have Loretta as an associate over the years. She held jobs at Grants Department Store in the Lewiston Center Mall, Omark, Kmart (in Missoula), Servatius News Agency, Blue Ribbon Linen, and for the past several years was employed by Catalyst Medical Group (Valley Medical Center) where she touched the lives of many.
Bill and Loretta’s family began to grow with the birth of their firstborn son, Jacob, in 1979. Three years later, Jared blessed the family with his birth. Loretta adored her boys and loved being a mother. She was always invested and involved in all their activities including as a CHS band parent and later in a military family support group as well. When she became “Aunt Loretta,” she continued to dote on her family, and when she became “Gramma Retta,” she could always be found at all her grandchildren’s activities, cheering them on.
Loretta loved to travel. She was able to travel to Alaska multiple times while her son Jacob and his family were living there. She also traveled to Disneyland, multiple times to Las Vegas for NASCAR events, trips to Texas to see her granddaughter, and the ever-memorable road trips with her son, Jared.
Loretta has fought one hell of a fight this past year. She was the epitome of strength and was a true warrior. She worked full time while undergoing 20 rounds of chemo. In June, she was blessed with the opportunity to participate in Casting for Recovery on Lake Coeur d’Alene; Loretta was surrounded by other Breast Cancer Warriors for a three-day weekend, and she was very proud to share that she was the only participant to catch a fish.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband, Bill Snyder, of Clarkston; her sons, Jacob (Janelle) Snyder, of Clarkston, and Jared Snyder, of San Diego, Calif.; her mother, Betty Ells, of Clarkston; her brother, Dwight Ells, of the Philippines; her sister, Darla (Dean) McKay, of Clarkston; her four grandchildren, Daniel Snyder, Jonah Snyder, Abigail Snyder, all of Clarkston, and Emma Snyder, of Rockport, Texas; her “practice grandchildren” Brady (Keana) McKay, of Lewiston, and Ian McKay, of Pullman; and many others fortunate enough to call her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Ells.
Arrangements are being handled by Merchant’s Funeral Home in Clarkston.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, the Gina Quesenberry Foundation, and/or Casting for Recovery.
Loretta will be missed by many. Please get your annual mammograms.