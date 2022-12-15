Loretta Ann Snyder, age 65, of Clarkston

After a courageous battle with breast cancer, our beloved Loretta passed peacefully in her sleep at her Clarkston home on the morning of Dec. 12, 2022.

Loretta was born June 24, 1957, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. While in high school, Loretta excelled in sports; she participated in basketball, softball and volleyball and received the top female athlete award her senior year.