Loren Wayne Murphy, 85, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Lewiston.
Loren was born Jan, 5, 1937, in Coeur d’Alene to Virginia and Fred Murphy, of Casco Bay, Idaho. He attended North Idaho Junior College and the University of Idaho, with a focus in engineering.
He married Georgia S. Finch and together, they had two children, Brenda Anne Murphy Lawlor and Sophie Shawn Murphy Crismore. He worked for Murphy Towing and Barging and later, in Alaska as a mechanical and civil engineer. Loren served eight years in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves.
Returning to Coeur d’Alene, he owned and operated Gem State and North Cape Construction companies. Notable projects are the Hagadone Corporate Headquarters, built on pilings next to the Coeur d’Alene Resort and also helping to build the floating boardwalk with Murphy Marine Construction.
Loren loved boats, family and the Lord. Early on, sailing became the focus and Loren eventually sold his Coeur d’Alene home and businesses and spent years sailing with Georgia in the South Pacific as missionaries.
Loren is survived by his wife, Georgia Murphy, daughters, Brenda Lawlor of Mt. Vernon, Wash., and Sophie Crismore of Plains, Mont. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cody Crismore, Rio Firestone, Isaak Lawlor and Ian Lawlor and five great-grandchildren.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Burns.
Memorial donations may be made to MurSea Missions, 1267 Port Way, Clarkston, WA 99403.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.