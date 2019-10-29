Loren “Lynn” Newman, 100, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Here’s his pre-written take on the event: There is no need for a big fuss about dying. Nothing alive lives forever. We didn’t ask to be here. Our importance in the overall scheme of things is about equal to that of a louse, a bedbug or a flea. Just think of how doggone lucky we were to have won the lottery of life and be for a brief twinkle of time able to comprehend and be a part of a great wondrous world, a galaxy and a universe.
Lynn was born Sept. 21, 1919, in Marinette County, Wis., a township of Stevenson, to Joe (a farmer) and Mary (a housewife) Newman. His sisters included Margaret and June (deceased) and a brother, Laxton, who was killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Lynn moved to Wyoming at 16 during the big depression of the 1930s and worked on air bases in Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands. For 12 years he lived in Alaska and was a member of the operating engineers union. He worked dirt moving jobs in summer and trapped in the Sheenjek River country in winter. He moved to Idaho and outfitted hunters at Running Creek on the Selway River, where he built a landing strip and was bitten by a rattler. He married Dorothy “Dottie” Roberts April 2, 1969, in Giles County, Va.
He moved to a place on the Cottonwood Creek, where his main hobby was collecting and growing trees for 50 years. Then he and Dottie moved to Lewiston in 2014. Dottie passed Aug. 27, 2016.
As per Lynn’s request, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.