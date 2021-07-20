Lora L. (Nowack) Neal, 81, a longtime resident of Garfield, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore.
Lora was born April 2, 1940, in Potlatch, to Leo and Lora (McCown) Nowack. The family lived in Potlatch where Lora attended school and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1958. Lora later attended the University of Idaho following graduation.
Lora married Archie Neal on Sept. 1, 1961, in Potlatch, and the couple made their home in Garfield. Lora was a wonderful homemaker and mother for her whole life. After her children graduated from high school, she worked in several part-time jobs as office staff. She attended Washington State University and earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1990. After which, she worked for Residence Life at WSU in Pullman until 2003, and later for Bishop Law Offices in Garfield until retirement.
Mrs. Neal enjoyed being involved in the community through the Methodist Church and through P.E.O. She also served with several other community support groups. Lora loved people and was always a lady. She was known everywhere as being kind, cheerful, and a defender of the hurting and the underdogs, even to her last days in memory care facilities.
Lora enjoyed visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She golfed with her husband and enjoyed traveling with Archie to various locations, including Italy, Canada and Mexico, and almost every state in the United States.
Survivors include one son, Larry Neal, and his wife, Wendy, of Winlock, Wash.; two daughters, Deborah Bell and her husband, Stoner, of White Salmon, Wash., and Stacia Fisher and her husband, Brendan, of Portland, Ore. Lora is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Neal, of Garfield; her parents, Leo and Lora Nowack, of Potlatch; and her siblings, Margret Day Riley, Fred Nowack, Gwen Nowack, Mary Jane Boucher, Terry Nowack, Leo Jr. (Jim) Nowack, Charles Nowack and Nancy Hilgers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church with Stoner Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery. A light lunch at the church will follow the graveside service.
Memorial gifts may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.