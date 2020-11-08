Lonnie Snyder passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Lonnie Snyder, also known as LaVonna LaRae, was an amazing woman. Lonnie was born Dec. 9, 1963, in Grangeville to Tim and LaRae Straw. They later moved to Clarkston, where Lonnie attended high school and graduated from in 1982. She didn’t stop there. Lonnie later graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in social science.
Lonnie was very blessed. She gave birth to her only son, Tony Barden, March 27, 1986, and later gained a stepson, Chris, and stepdaughter, Chelsea, when she married her husband, Scott Snyder, Oct. 22, 2005. Lonnie was so loved by so many: her brother, Dick Straw, and his wife, Cori; two brothers-in-law, Brad and Bob; her son, Tony, and his wife, Tasha, who blessed her with three beautiful granddaughters, Laicie, Lilie and Alixis, who were her whole world; six nieces and nephews and many more.
Lonnie enjoyed arts and crafts, cooking and stargazing with her friend Shelly.
“The world changes from year to year. Our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.”
A service will be at noon Nov. 14 at the Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston with a potluck to follow at Dick Straw’s place.