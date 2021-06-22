Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, a resident of Moscow, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.
Lonnie was born Jan. 24, 1949, at Sandpoint, Idaho, to Leslie and Ramona (Reynolds) Coleman. He attended his schooling at Coeur d’Alene and later attended a year of college at North Idaho College.
Lonnie joined the United States Army in 1968 and was discharged as SP-4 in 1970. He was also awarded the Silver Star. He married Jackie Scott June 3, 2005, at Spring Valley near Moscow, and the couple made their home at Moscow. Lonnie worked as a rock crusher operator for several years all over the Northwest. Later, he worked as the head painter at the Ballard Locks in the Seattle area and retired in 2003. Lonnie enjoyed fishing and Seattle Seahawks football. He was also a professional boxer for two years.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie (Scott, Abbott) Coleman, of Moscow; two sons, Shawn Coleman and Chad Coleman, both of Federal Way, Wash.; and stepson, Ted Jolley (Susanne), of Othello, Wash. Lonnie is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse with Bill Slinkard officiating. United States Army Honor Guard and the Potlatch Post No. 10300 will conduct military honors. Following the service, a potluck dinner will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund or the Potlatch Fire Department, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.