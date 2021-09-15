Lonnie James Mader, beloved father, husband, son and uncle, at the age of 55 passed away in the early evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, because of a pulmonary aneurysm brought on by COVID-19 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 25, 1965, to Ingrid and Fred “Boots” Mader in Cottonwood. Early in his childhood, he developed a love for baseball, spending many hours playing on teams and tennis-ball baseball with family and friends in his family home’s driveway. Lonnie graduated from Prairie High School in 1984 and moved to Lewiston to briefly attend school at Lewis-Clark State College. He then went to work at Bi-State Siding and Windows, originally as an installer, but throughout the years worked up the ranks to owning the business.
Lonnie married his adored wife, Amy (Lund) Mader, Aug. 31, 1996, in Priest River, Idaho, reaching a wonderful 25-year marriage. Together they had children Samantha, Graydon and Savana Mader, and he was a loving and devoted father, leading to his passion for coaching. He coached many kids in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, believing that every kid should have the chance to play. His love and joy for softball grew with his first daughter, Samantha, and the ASA travel ball team he coached, LC Lightning. Lonnie also enjoyed watching his son, Graydon, compete in football, wrestling and track throughout the school year. Lonnie enjoyed fixing up four-wheelers, fishing and baking cookies for the holidays with his youngest daughter, Savana. Lonnie was incredibly proud of all three of them and their achievements. He also enjoyed hunting season, going up to Waha every October for a week to go to hunting camp with all of his buddies. Another exciting and anticipated yearly trip was the family vacation to Las Vegas, where he would often tell everyone he was not going then surprise everyone by showing up unannounced.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Amy Mader; three children, Samantha, Graydon and Savana Mader; mother Ingrid Mader; his five brothers, Joe Mader, Lyle Mader, Greg (Rhonda) Mader, Ken (Teresa) Mader and Travis (Jeanie) Mader; three sisters, Tina (Doug) Ulmer, Stephanie (Tom) Hiler and Lori (Mike) Mader, and bonus sister Janice (Jerry) Hamilton; his in-laws, Candy (Darrell) Turner, brother-in-law Jason (Melissa) Lund. Also surviving him are his nephews Garrett Ulmer, Dylan (Savanna) Mader, Karson Mader and Cash Lund; nieces Justina Mader, Kyndahl Ulmer, Madison Ulmer, Alexis Hiler, Addie Hiler and Paisley Lund; then a great-niece, Brynlee Mader.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Fred “Boots” Mader; paternal grandparents Joseph (Mary) Mader; maternal grandparents Oscar (Nellie) Palm; grandparents-in-law Robert and Mary Lou Naccarato.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. today at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to P1FCU in Lonnie J. Mader 51 Memorial Fund.
We will miss you dearly; rest in peace, Lonnie James.