Lonna Whipple-Moist

We said goodbye Saturday, June 12, 2021, to Lonna Marie Whipple-Moist, our loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Lonna passed away peacefully at the young age of 73. She resided with her husband, Cary Moist, in Buckeye, Ariz.
Lonna began her life July 3, 1947, in Lewiston. Born to Jim and Rose Whipple, she enjoyed idyllic, golden days on Lewiston’s Normal Hill, riding bikes, swimming and camping with her parents and sisters. She was an exceptional swimmer and athlete, rivaling the boys in the neighborhood. She was raised in the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed her friends from school and made lifelong bonds. She played women’s softball occasionally, with her dad coaching a team of motivated gals. Her dad had a special place in his heart for Lonna, as she was his favorite tomboy of his three daughters. Her sisters knew this, as did she, and accepted it good-naturedly.
Lonna graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. She was a majorette at LHS, with boundless school spirit for the Mighty Bengals. She worked during her high school years at the White Pine Cafeteria, located on site at Potlatch Forest Inc. She was a car lover, and her job afforded her a series of powerful, beautiful cars. Many a fellow cruiser asked her if she was driving her boyfriend’s car tonight. “Nope,” she said proudly.
Lonna’s adult working career began at PayLess Drug Store on Lewiston’s Main Street, where she was manager of the cosmetics department and worked full time alongside her mother, Rose. She met her first husband, Ken Baune, at PayLess and they were married in 1974. Their family was comprised of three children, Kim, Wendy and Ryan. They separated in 1993 and divorced in 1994.
She enjoyed multiple tropical trips over the years with her sisters, daughter and niece.
In 1993, Lonna moved to the Portland, Ore., area, where she worked for Paragon Pacific Insulation and subsequently met Cary Moist. Lonna and Cary began a relationship and were married May 3, 1998, at Persimmon Country Club in Gresham, Ore. They were happily married for 23 years, until she passed.
Lonna and Cary had fun designing and building their dream home near the Persimmon golf course. She had an amazing talent for decorating, and their combined talents put the sparkle into it.
Lonna and Cary golfed regularly and enjoyed many friendships, golfing trips, working tirelessly in their yard and adoring their cats. She retired in July of 2009. In 2018, they moved to Buckeye, Ariz., to play golf year-round in a warm climate. They enjoyed their retirement home, and she was thankful to not go through another gray and drizzly Oregon winter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Rose Whipple, and in-laws, Don and Fern Moist.
Lonna is survived by her husband, Cary Moist; her three children, Kim Vasquez, Wendy Baune, Ryan Baune and wife Jamie; along with five grandchildren, Drake, Grace and Cody Vasquez, and Hayden and Colton Baune. She is also survived by her two sisters, Judy Havener and DeLayne Brown, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside interment service will be held at 11 a.m. June 29 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. The Rev. Alan Daugherty of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. A private family lunch will be held after the service.
We want to thank all those who were friends to Lonna, along with all her caregivers in the recent months who provided a loving and caring environment to our dear loved one. She is safe in our Father’s arms.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations in her memory to the Humane Society or a local animal shelter. Lonna deeply loved all animals, especially cats.