Funeral services for Loni Laine LaCour, 26, of Lawrence, Kan., will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Indian United Methodist Church in Lawrence. Loni will be lying in state for a wake until 8 a.m. today at the Indian United Methodist Church.
Loni passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Prairie Village, Kan.
Loni was born June 13, 1994, in Lawrence, Kan., the daughter of David and Laurie (Corpuz) LaCour. She was a member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and a descendant of the Nez Perce Tribe, the Yakama Tribe, the Kiowa Tribe and the Philippines.
She attended elementary schools in Lawrence, Kan., Lapwai and Union Gap, Wash. She graduated from Lawrence High School May 2012. She attended the University of Kansas from 2012-14. She met her beloved partner, Jason Kane, in 2016 and together they raised two dogs, Chalmers and Mhysa, in Kansas City.
Loni followed in her late father’s footsteps, by becoming a woodworker and small business owner. She started LaCour Design Co., where she handmade wooden signs, art pieces and other creations to sell at the Strawberry Swing indie craft fair, local retail stores and online. She took pride in using her dad’s tools to create works of art. Woodworking and being a small business owner allowed her to flourish as part of the Maker Community.
Loni’s other interests included watching and attending sporting events, listening to and playing music, watching movies, craft beer tasting, going to dog parks, enjoying the company of friends and having a vivacious sense of humor.
Survivors include her mother, Laurie LaCour, sister Lucinda LaCour, brother-in-law Thy Nguyen, grandparents Max Corpuz Jr. and Grace LaCour, her beloved partner, Jason Kane, and her dog best friends Chalmers and Mhysa.
Loni was preceded in death by her father, David LaCour, and grandparents, Elaine and David Ashlock.
Loni was a Nimiipuu child who comes from a large family in Lapwai. Her great-grandparents are the late Dan and Louise Higheagle and late John Jack McFarland. She is survived by her grandmother Elaine (McFarland) Ashlock’s siblings Carol Wheeler, Sandra Higheagle, Gordon Higheagle Sr., Evie Higheagle, and Jon and Rosa Yearout, of Lapwai; her godmother, Angel Sobotta, of Lapwai; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from the Corpuz, McFarland and Higheagle families and their relations.
A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral expenses.
For more information or to post a condolence or send flowers go to warrenmcelwain.com.