Lois Pilcher

The world has lost a beautiful soul, but heaven has gained an angel. Our mom, wife, grandma and friend to all, Lois Pilcher, 79, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Although we all miss her dearly, we are blessed with wonderful memories of the good times and her selfless love.

Lois was born in St. Maries, Idaho, on Nov. 3, 1942, to Homer and Margie Shaffer. She joined brothers Jerry, Kenny and Jim and sisters Virginia and Alice. Lois was the youngest and was always looked after by her older siblings.