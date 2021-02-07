Lois Marion Oye, of Lewiston, beloved wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Spokane.
Mom was born May 30, 1924, to Joseph and Mertie Stratton, in Rockford, Wash., the fourth of 13 children, growing up on and around Mica Peak.
On April 26, 1941, she married Ervine W. Oye and moved to California, where they worked in the carrot fields before Dad got a job at Niland Naval Base. They later returned to Spokane, where she worked at the Roundup Grocery and Dad worked at the Trentwood Rolling Mill while raising two daughters. They moved to Lewiston in 1947, where Dad worked for Potlatch while they built a home and raised their family, later adding a son.
Mom loved gardening, flowers and spending time with her family and friends camping at Black Lake, fishing, boating and traveling together. She enjoyed needle-work and crafts of all kinds. She and Dad joined Orchards Community Church in the late ’70s, where their faith blossomed and strengthened, and where Mom loved working on projects with the OCC Ladies Aide. After Dad passed, Mom moved back to Spokane in 2013.
Mom is survived by daughter Judy (Wayne) Browning, of Sydney, British Columbia; daughter Linda (Ollie) Held, of Clarkston; and son Darren (Trudy) Oye, of Greenacres, Wash. She has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous family around the country.
Burial will be at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Orchards Community Church in Lewiston. Please wear a mask if attending.