Lois Marilyn (Gangwish) Stewart was 97 when she passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston after a short illness.
Lois was born to Harrison Gangwish and Augusta Ruhter Gangwish Feb. 26, 1924, in Arriba, Colo. Lois grew up there on a farm with her two siblings, Geraldine and Wayne. She graduated valedictorian of Arriba High School in 1942.
She met Taulby Stewart at a USO dance in Denver, Colo. They married Jan. 1, 1944. Three days after the wedding, Taulby returned to active service with the U.S. Army Air Corps. During the war, Lois waited for her husband to return from his military service while working at a business office in downtown Denver. After reuniting, Lois and Taulby went on to be married for 67 years until his passing Nov. 11, 2011. They moved to Lewiston in the early 1950s and made their home in the Lewiston Orchards where they raised three children.
Lois loved the outdoors. Some of her favorite activities were camping, fishing, bird-watching and gardening. For many years she was an active member of the Orchards Gold Trail Garden Club where she held leadership positions including judging flowers and vegetables at the Nez Perce County Fair. She baked the best pies from berries and fruit she harvested. Lois enjoyed reading and playing cards. She was known as the Skip-bo Queen at Royal Plaza. Lois was a member of the Orchards Community Church and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She is survived by sons, Terry Stewart (Kathy) of Yakima, Marvin Stewart (Judy) of Yakima and daughter Karen (Bill) Hopkins of Clarkston. She is also survived by grandchildren Jason Stewart, Kathryn Mikeworth-Bradford, Sarah Woods, Matthew Stewart, Christy Doerr, Elizabeth Hopkins, Jared Hopkins and Jacob Hopkins and great-grandchildren. Lois was loved by her family, and they find comfort in knowing she is in heaven with her loved ones.
The family will attend a celebration of her life in the spring at her secret fishing spot.
We would like to thank the staff at Royal Plaza Retirement Community for the care and compassion they have given Lois and her family through these many years.