Lois Marie Reardon, 81

March 26, 1938 — May 28, 2019
Lois was born to Clyde and Dorothy Lockwood in their family home in Kimball, Neb. Lois was the middle sister of three, and loved to say that she was “homemade.” The family moved to Ronan, Mont., in 1947.
Lois married in 1956 and moved to California. While living there, she had two children. These boys were the love of her life. As she raised her family, she also worked as a secretary.
In 1965, the family bought a farm in Newport, Wash., near Diamond Lake. During the 30 years that Lois lived there, she and the family owned and operated several businesses. They developed one of the largest pig farms in the Pacific Northwest. They ran it until 1977, and then it was closed and turned into a cedar shake mill.
During this part of her life, she did all of the accounting for the businesses, and worked at the Newport courthouse. While still living at the farm, the family briefly opened and operated Diamond Lake Gas & Mini Mart. She also traveled and worked as a payroll secretary for field offices in construction work. She joined the Eagles and was a member until 2017. Lois’ leisure activities were bowling, pool and dart leagues. She received many trophies and pins for her achievements.
In 1995, Lois divorced, moved to Clayton, Wash., and purchased Clayton Mini Storage. She operated the new business with one of her sons. While living there, she continued to enjoy her pool and dart leagues and she even took up golf. She joined the Red Hat Society in 2006 and went to many conventions.
In 2013, Lois moved to Lewiston. Here she turned her attention to her love of gardening. She said the only good green bean is a home-canned one. Her leisure time was spent playing cribbage, Bejeweled, and spending time with her great-granddaughters baking, playing Nintendo and listening to them sing.
Lois loved family holidays her entire life. She loved the decorations, playing games, reading poems and coming together to share a meal.
Lois is survived by her sister, Bev Lenz, of Missoula, Mont.; two sons, Tracy (Kari), of Lewiston and Chris (Ronda), of Clayton, Wash.; six grandchildren, Tara, Amber, Justin, Kayli, Lexi and Angilene; nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, AnaBelle, Nolan, Canaan, Dakota, Haven, Riley, Olivia and Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Georgia Jefferys.
A special thank you to Ann Moore and Shelley Eaton for all of the friendship, care and time that you shared with Lois. Your caring of her is greatly appreciated.
Thank you to Jennifer and staff of Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston for the care and help that you provided.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at 1127 Ripon Ave., in Lewiston.