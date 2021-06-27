Lois Lavine (Reese) Huggins, 90, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home at the Royal Plaza Retirement Center. She was born Nov. 22, 1930, to Hobart Reese and Georgia (Brown) Reese in Lewiston. Originally from Hamilton, Mont., her family moved wherever her parents’ work took them in the Pacific Northwest.
Lois graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948. While working at the Huggins Dairy in Lewiston, she met her future husband, Ben F. Huggins Jr., just after he got back from military service in World War II. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage and raised their three children, Stewart, Scott and Jennifer.
Ben’s career with an international division of Foremost Dairies took the family to military bases in Japan, Guam and Turkey. When he was sent to Tehran, Iran, Lois and the children opted to spend a memorable time visiting museums and sites in Washington, D.C., staying with her sister, Ruth Centers, before they all returned to Lewiston. Ben ended his career at Omark Industries (1974-88.)
A marvelous homemaker, Lois sewed, tailoring outfits for her daughter and herself. After a stint in Avon sales, business classes at Lewis-Clark State College led to jobs in print shops and medical services. One job allowed her to fly downhill from home to work on her bike, with Ben picking her up after work. She also got around town in the “Hug Bug,” a well-preserved Volkswagen Beetle.
The family took in many creatures in their travels, including a tiny abandoned fawn on Guam, raised initially in her shower. Besides hosting family gatherings, Lois enjoyed walking her Yorkshire Terriers in the park and playing golf with her girlfriends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, husband and daughter.
She is survived by sons, Stewart L. Huggins of Kennewick, Wash., and B. Scott (Cynthia) Huggins of Edmonds, Wash.; grandchild, Wyatt Huggins; step-grandchildren, Gavin and Joscelyn Riach; many nieces and nephews, including Carol Centers-Woods and C. Blaine Hopkins; and close friends, Paul and Deanna Stewart and Brenda Pabst.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204, or to a charity of your choice. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.