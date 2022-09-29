Lois Jean (Lyon) Jemes went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Moscow, and grew up on a farm with great views of Moscow Mountain and the Twin Buttes. Later, her family moved to Milton-Freewater, Ore., where she graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Ben Jemes, and they were married in 1964. They raised two children, Brian and Angie, in Milton-Freewater. In addition to supporting their children in all things, Lois and Ben shared their love of gardening and canning, and raised chickens and rabbits. Lois became a prolific bread baker and a gift of her bread was especially prized among family and friends.
Later, she and Ben moved their family to a large farm house on the Double M Ranch near Adams, Ore., where they loved to host gatherings of family and friends for game nights that often-featured rousing games of pinochle. The highlight of her year was hosting her extended family at Thanksgiving or Christmas. She was an excellent listener and had the knack of making everyone feel welcome and at ease.
Lois’ creativity expressed itself in many ways through the years. She sold handmade creations at an annual Christmas Bazaar in Walla Walla. She was an avid quilter and an active member of quilt clubs in Pendleton and Enterprise, Ore. She loved to make gifts of her quilts, comforters and wall hangings for family, friends and those in need.
Lois was a follower of Jesus Christ and active in Baptist Churches in Portland, Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla, and a Community Church in Adams. Also, Lois and Ben have been longtime listeners to sermons from Peninsula Bible Church in Palo Alto and Cupertino, Calif., thanks to the ministry of Discovery Publishing.
Lois loved her grandchildren, Samantha, Levi and Elizabeth. In her retirement years, she accompanied her daughter’s family on adventures in beautiful Enterprise, Ore., and even Anchorage, Alaska. When her grandchildren were young, Lois was on hand to help care for them and her wisdom continues to guide them through life.
When her grandchildren grew older, Lois returned to Moscow, fulfilling her dream of living on the farm where she grew up. In recent years, she continued to quilt each day, and, weather permitting, she loved to sit outdoors and soak in the beauty of the Palouse hills framed by Moscow Mountain and the Twin Buttes.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Donna Lyon, and her brothers Richard and Leonard. She is survived by her husband Ben; children, Brian (Sharon) Jemes and Angie (Phil) Shephard; grandchildren Samantha, Levi (Lily) and Elizabeth; sister-in-law Susan Lyon; nieces Christine (Tony) Del Pozo and Jamie (Bill) Lehman; nephew Andrew (Rachel) Lyon; grandnephews Jarrett, Travis and Colin; and grandnieces Esther and Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lois’ memory to a charity of your choice.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. If you’ve received a quilt or handmade item from Lois, the family encourages you to bring it to display at the luncheon that will follow the graveside service at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.