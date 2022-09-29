Lois Jean (Lyon) Jemes

Lois Jean (Lyon) Jemes went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Moscow, and grew up on a farm with great views of Moscow Mountain and the Twin Buttes. Later, her family moved to Milton-Freewater, Ore., where she graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Ben Jemes, and they were married in 1964. They raised two children, Brian and Angie, in Milton-Freewater. In addition to supporting their children in all things, Lois and Ben shared their love of gardening and canning, and raised chickens and rabbits. Lois became a prolific bread baker and a gift of her bread was especially prized among family and friends.

Later, she and Ben moved their family to a large farm house on the Double M Ranch near Adams, Ore., where they loved to host gatherings of family and friends for game nights that often-featured rousing games of pinochle. The highlight of her year was hosting her extended family at Thanksgiving or Christmas. She was an excellent listener and had the knack of making everyone feel welcome and at ease.