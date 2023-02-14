Lois Jean Bird-Moore

Lois Jean Myers was born April 7, 1927, to Floyd and Minnie (Mundt) Myers. A brother, Robert, came along in September 1932 and a sister, Karen, in January 1941. She was born in the early day White Hospital in Orofino. The family lived in the Weippe-Fraser-Greer area until moving to a large, white house on what is now Laudenbach Hill at the end of the Orofino Bridge in 1944; Lois graduated from high school in 1945. During her junior year of high school with her parents still living at Greer, Lois boarded during the week and worked part-time for Walter and Mae Klug, who operated a service station in Orofino. During her senior year, she worked part-time as a bookkeeper at the Madison Lumber Company in Orofino.

June 23, 1945, Lois married Earl Bird; within three years and three months, they had three children: Kathy (April 1946), Howard (June 1947) and Bill (July 1949). While Earl’s parents were living in western Washington during the war, Earl and Lois operated their farm and lived in his parent’s home on Fraser — the very log house in which her paternal grandparents, Charlie and Janie Myers, were married in 1896. After farming a few years in partnership with his brother, Jack Bird, on the Fraser, Earl and Lois bought a farm/ranch of their own on Eureka Ridge about 5.5 miles from Orofino in 1952. She was actively involved in all aspects of farm business and community activities. During the haying season, she was well-known for her cooking skills by all the kids who worked there bucking bales. It was a common opinion of the hay crew that the meals she cooked alone were worth working there. Among the many hay hands through the years, Sam and Phil Harding fit in and were considered part of the Bird family and faithfully stayed in close contact through the years.