Lois Jean Bird-Moore

Lois Jean Myers was born April 7, 1927, to Floyd and Minnie (Mundt) Myers. A brother, Robert, came along in September 1932 and a sister, Karen, in January 1941. She was born in the early day White Hospital in Orofino. The family lived in the Weippe-Fraser-Greer area until moving to a large, white house on what is now Laudenbach Hill at the end of the Orofino Bridge in 1944; Lois graduated from high school in 1945. During her junior year of high school with her parents still living at Greer, Lois boarded during the week and worked part-time for Walter and Mae Klug, who operated a service station in Orofino. During her senior year, she worked part-time as a bookkeeper at the Madison Lumber Company in Orofino.
June 23, 1945, Lois married Earl Bird; within three years and three months, they had three children: Kathy (April 1946), Howard (June 1947) and Bill (July 1949). While Earl’s parents were living in western Washington during the war, Earl and Lois operated their farm and lived in his parent’s home on Fraser — the very log house in which her paternal grandparents, Charlie and Janie Myers, were married in 1896. After farming a few years in partnership with his brother, Jack Bird, on the Fraser, Earl and Lois bought a farm/ranch of their own on Eureka Ridge about 5.5 miles from Orofino in 1952. She was actively involved in all aspects of farm business and community activities. During the haying season, she was well-known for her cooking skills by all the kids who worked there bucking bales. It was a common opinion of the hay crew that the meals she cooked alone were worth working there. Among the many hay hands through the years, Sam and Phil Harding fit in and were considered part of the Bird family and faithfully stayed in close contact through the years.
Lois served many years as secretary for the Wells Bench Grange No. 378; it was amazing how she could accurately write the meeting’s minutes throughout the course of the meeting, during all the discussions, and read them in complete sentence format, grammatically correct, aloud at meeting’s end.
Before Lois knew how to sew, her 9-year-old daughter volunteered her to be the 4-H sewing leader — the beginning of what would become one of her greatest passions. She was a dedicated 4-H sewing leader for 25 years. Her sewing accomplishments have included custom denim jeans and blazers, wool coats, men’s western shirts/suits, children’s clothing and many quilts, in addition to ordinary dresses and blouses. Her other passions included fabric painting, embroidery, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and growing beautiful dahlias, gladiolas, roses and a huge garden. Although she claimed to not particularly like to cook, people were known to skip the last dance before “lunch break” and cut in line to buy a piece of her delicious lemon meringue or huckleberry pie at the Grange Hall dances.
For about five years beginning in 1963, Lois worked during hunting season each fall for Charlie and Laura Holzhey, who operated a meat cutting and locker plant business in Orofino. After her family was grown, Lois served as secretary for the Clearwater County Fair Board and then worked as secretary in the Clearwater County Extension Office with agent Norm Fitzsimmons from 1977-82.
Earl died in July 1973; in December 1982, Lois married Kenneth Moore, of Pasco, and he died November 1996. She and her loving companion, Wayne Perkins (Perk), enjoyed traveling and life “on the hill” until health issues made it necessary to move to Brookside Landing in Orofino in 2009, where she was surrounded by photos of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (living in North Dakota, Alaska, Washington and Idaho) and 17 great-grandchildren. She continued living at Brookside after Wayne passed and spent her time doing quilts, puzzles and always staying busy.
Failing health in October 2022 resulted in leaving Brookside and temporarily living at Clearwater Health and Rehab before eventually moving to Life Care in Lewiston. She passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, just two months shy of her 96th birthday.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, sister Karen, granddaughter Monique, daughter Kathy Mager, husbands Earl Bird and Ken Moore, and companion Wayne Perkins. She is survived by sons Howard (Joyce), of Orofino; Bill (Vicki), of Princeton; brother Robert (Myrna), of Lewiston; seven grandchildren, Nicole Bouwens (Dennis), Wendy Czopp (Alex), Brenda Lewis (Brian), Mike Bird (Katie), Scott Bird (Channel), Grant Bird (Ellie), Matt Bird (Kim); and 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren. Her photo albums are overflowing.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Wells Bench Community Church, 300 Wells Bench Road, Orofino, where Lois and her family attended. Burial is adjacent to the church at Sanders Cemetery. Pine Hills Funeral of Orofino is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wells Bench Community Church, 1276 Twin Ridge Road, Orofino, ID 83544.