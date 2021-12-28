Lois J. Chambers was born June, 14, 1940, to parents Merle and Brita Hiatt. She passed away Sunday Dec. 19, 2021.
Her relatives include children Tanya, Bob, Brad and Scott Snyder; two grandchildren, Chelsey and Christopher; one great-grandchild, Hunter; and many nieces and nephews including her lifelong friends Carol A. Pryne and Monte Aiken.
She will be greatly missed by all. Her last four years, Lois resided at Life Care Center of Lewiston to whom we are forever thankful.
She touched many hearts and we are all blessed to have known her. Lois loved to sing and dance and truly was a people-person.
God Bless and Keep Her.
No services are planned at this time.