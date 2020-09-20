Lois Heitstuman, 85, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home in Clarkston with family by her side.
Aug. 24 would have been Lois and her husband, Harold’s, 68th wedding anniversary. We believe she waited for this day to go to heaven to be with her true love, Harold, the Lord and the loved ones who went before her.
Lois was born Sept. 20, 1934, to Wayne and Louise Steele in Juliaetta. Her family moved to North Lewiston, where she attended school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952.
Lois married Harold Norbert Heitstuman on Aug. 24, 1952, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. They met while she was working at a grocery store in Lewiston, where Harold would come to barter milk and eggs. Lois said she always gave Harold a little more groceries than he had coming. Lois quickly embraced the role of a rancher’s wife. They began raising their six children on the ranch at Clayton Road. While Harold was busy attending to their cattle, hogs, chickens and crops, Mom became an excellent homemaker, caretaker and bookkeeper. She was an incredible cook, always making her meals from scratch, while raising a large garden and canning fruits and vegetables. One of our fondest memories was getting home from school and being treated to homemade donuts, cinnamon rolls, pies or cookies.
Harold and Lois expanded their cattle operation when, in 1963, they purchased the Nash Place in Winchester. As a family, they would move to the Nash Place for the summer months to raise hay and let the cattle feed on pasture. In 1974, they extended their cattle operations when they bought the 4-Corners Ranch and began raising more cattle. Mom took care of settling the family in at the summer homes and then moving them back to the Clayton Road Ranch at summer’s end to prepare for the start of school. They repeated this cycle for many years.
In 1978, Harold and Lois leased the Howard and Walter’s Ranch on Craig Mountain until 1992. This was a large cattle operation, where the couple and their sons ran more than 3,000 head of cattle. Harold and Lois bought their home in the Clarkston Heights in 1977, where they resided for the last 43 years.
Lois’s whole life was dedicated to Harold, their family and their way of life. She supported him in all decisions. One of their favorite yearly events was the Asotin County Fair, where they proudly watched many grandchildren show livestock. Lois and Harold thoroughly enjoyed attending the Pendleton Roundup, where they would take their trailer and meet friends to enjoy everything the Roundup had to offer. Lois enjoyed bringing together her large family, spending Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and birthdays with her loved ones. As the family grew, gathering took place on the patio, parks, restaurants and other family members’ homes. From these events came fond memories where Lois watched lovingly as her grandchildren interacted and grew up before her eyes. Lois always had her camera ready and enjoyed capturing all of her family’s special moments together.
Lois had an excellent memory for dates (birthdays and anniversaries) for her children, grandchildren and all of their spouses, nieces, nephews and friends. She took time to send just the right card for every special occasion year after year. She loved handpicking Christmas ornaments for each grandchild and great-grandchild, taking precious time to make sure each ornament was just right. We can still see her standing outside, waving as we would leave her driveway after a visit. She loved flowers and hummingbirds. Lois had many friends over the years, but Carol Cameron was her lifelong friend whom she treasured dearly.
Lois faced many challenges in life, including facing cancer four different times. One of the most difficult hardships was at 81 years old, she and her granddaughter, Holly Heitstuman, faced breast cancer together. While both were in chemo together, they supported each other with strength, courage, dignity and love. With great sadness, Holly went to the meet the Lord much too soon. Mom continued being a loving a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
Her last act of true love and kindness was taking care of her husband, Harold, as years of aging were taking their toll. Lois never gave up even as her own health began to fail. The final heartbreak for Lois came on April 23, 2020, as she sat by Harold’s side as he took his last breath. With a failing/broken heart, Mom left this earth just four months after losing Harold, on their 68th wedding anniversary. Mom and Dad, we know you’re together for eternity, watching over us and waiting for us all to be together. Thank you both for all you did for us. We will carry you in our hearts forever.
Lois is survived by her children, Patti (Allen) Wilson, Steve Heitstuman (Gene Shaw), David (Tracie) Heitstuman, Wayne (Becky) Heitstuman, Mary (Dale) Floch and Sam (Linda) Heitstuman; brother Leigh (Arlene) Steele; sister Loretta Lee; sisters-in-law Ann, Shirley and Cheryl Heitstuman, and Joan Landrus; brother-in-law Art Heitstuman; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Heitstuman; her parents, Wayne and Louise Steele; brothers Gordon and Rolland Steele; brothers-in-law Lavern Lee, Gene, Robert and Lee Heitstuman; sisters-in-law Betty Heitstuman and Mary Jo Heitstuman; and her beautiful granddaughter, Holly Heitstuman.
A celebration of life for Harold and Lois will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.