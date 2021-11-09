Lois Carol Tannahill, 75, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, with her husband and five children at her bedside.
She was one of 13 children (two sets of twins), she was one of the sets of twins. Lois was born Sept. 7, 1946, to Carl and Thelma Kiser in Windber, Pa. The family moved to the Seattle area where they stayed.
Lois married Ron Kinker in 1964, they had five children, Karen, Tina, Larry, Rodney and Lewis.
Lois later met Jeff Tannahill on Oct. 31, 1988, and married him on Dec. 31, 1989, and gained four stepchildren, Nicholas, Tiffany, Lafawn and Darcy.
Jeff and Lois moved to Clarkston until their dream home was finished, then moved to their Lewiston home that Jeff built out of love.
Lois loved to watch Seahawks games, go to the casino’s morel mushroom hunting, and spend time with family and friends. When Jeff met Lois he never dreamed of gaining another family like Lois’s family. Her love was — and is — unconditional with everyone she met. She was never about traveling from point A to point B to stop and smell the roses. Most people could make it from Lewiston to Seattle in five hours where Lois and Jeff averaged 10 hours. People, places, friends, beer and breaks are what always made the journey worth while with bars in between. Jeff was the most lucky, fortunate, and privileged man who she tolerated and loved with all her heart. Day after day, week after week, year after year. She often said: “If no one was at her wake, then there better be some biscuits for the dogs.” She loved her fur babies, Doink, Radar, Bently, Scrappy, Blue and Girl. She couldn’t go into the wilderness without bags for everyone’s trash. She loved to spend time outdoors, and enjoyed the beautiful wilderness and scenery.
Lois is survived by her husband, Jeff; five children, Karen, Tina, Larry (Denise), Rodney (Shanna) and Lewis; four stepchildren, Nicholas (Amy), Tiffany (Dustin), Lafawn and Darcy; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; her twin brother, Louis (Debbie) and four sisters, Dora (John), Judi (Buddy), Debbie (Hugh) and Diane; brother-in-laws, Hugh (Shirley) and Ray (Carrie); and sister-in-laws, Orahlee and Susan (Bob).
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Thelma Kiser; sisters Thelma, Joyce and Patricia; brothers George, Bill, Danny and Edmond; in-laws, Hugh and Orahbell Tannahill; and brother-in-law, Earl.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Holiday Inn and Quay Convention Center in the Sternwheel Ballroom, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow at the Eagles at 1304 Main St., Lewiston.