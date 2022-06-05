Lois A. (Miller) Speer, a retired nurse, loving wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died at the age of 89 in Spokane, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Mr. James Speer, on Sept. 13, 2021.
Lois was born to Frank and Willametta Miller on Aug. 3, 1932, in Lafayette, Colo., a town named after her ancestor, Lafayette Miller. She was the third of three children, with two older brothers, Harry and Dean Miller. Throughout her youth, she was active in the Order of Rainbow Girls, serving in leadership roles, including Grand Hope, a state-level officer in the organization. Lois graduated from Lafayette High School in 1950.
Following graduation, Lois attended the nursing program jointly run between Denver University and St. Luke’s School of Nursing, completing her registered nurse degree in 1954. In 1952, she met her husband, Jim Speer, on a blind date set up by mutual friends, and the two married in 1954.
In late summer of 1954, Jim and Lois moved to Cheney, Wash., where Jim was a two-sport athlete at Eastern Washington State College. During that time, Lois worked as a nurse at the Cheney Clinic. The Speer family would later return to Cheney following the early years of Jim’s teaching and coaching career, and Lois came back to the Cheney Clinic as a nurse. She enjoyed a nearly 45-year career as a nurse, and worked at the Rockwood Cheney Clinic and the Rockwood Valley Clinic, retiring in 2001.
The Speer family spent summers in Lapwai, where Jim Speer served as a seasonal ranger at the Nez Perce National Historical Park. After Jim and Lois retired, they moved to Clarkston.
In retirement, Lois remained active with many hobbies, including golf, a sport she enjoyed well into her 80s, and quilting. She was active in the Clarkston United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending quality time with family while living in Cheney and Clarkston.
Lois is survived by her three children, Susan (Tom) Lienhard, Steven (Karen) Speer and Stuart Speer; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Hospice of Spokane.