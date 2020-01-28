Logan LeRoy Hansen passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend. He will be missed by many.
Logan was born June 27, 1991, to David Hansen and Christy (Jordan) Hansen in Spokane. He weighed only 3 pounds and 3 ounces and was a fighter from the beginning. He spent eight weeks in the NICU before he came home to Clarkston, where he lived out the rest of his life.
He graduated from Clarkston High School in 2009. During high school, he got his first job at Taco Time and worked along with his sisters, Tara and Chelsea. After leaving Taco Time, he started a new career in the tire service industry. He also spent time working for Community Action, which allowed him to help many people in need by fixing up their homes. After leaving Community Action, he went back to his love of working with cars.
Logan had a love for anything outdoors. He loved to go on long drives to the mountains, shooting guns and fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed listening and playing music, especially the guitar. He could spend hours listening to guitar solos. He inherited his mom’s car, a 1965 Chevy Impala, when she passed in 1997. He enjoyed spending hours in the shop fixing it up with his dad.
Logan is survived by his parents, Dave and Lanette Hansen, of Clarkston; sister Elizabeth Hansen; brother Scott (Julie) Wilson, their children, Josie and Lea; sister Kari (Miah) Van Tine, their children, Mason and Xander; sister Shantel (Aaron) Thornton, their children, Julien and Jemma; sister Tara (Jared) Semanko, their children, Trenten and Treven; sister Chelsea Wilson and her daughter, Tycee; aunt Deb Jo (Dale) Mueller; uncle Mike (Kathy) Hansen; uncle Mark Jordan; uncle Kevin Jordan; and several extended family members and friends.
Logan was preceded in death by his mother, Christy (Jordan) Hansen; uncle Mike Jordan; paternal grandparents Leonard and JoAnn Hansen; and maternal grandparents Earl and Pat Jordan.
A memorial service to celebrate Logan will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 6, at the Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.