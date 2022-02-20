Lloyd R. Smith passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Havre, Mont., to Viola and Russell Smith.
Married to Sherry Shiflett in December 1963, Lloyd and Sherry spent 36 years in Clarkston, and for the last 20 years made Spokane Valley, Wash., their permanent home. He was kind-hearted with an infectious smile and a joke for every occasion. He could not wait for fishing season to begin, loving to tie the flies. He loved being with his family camping, woodworking, rock hunting and music, which ran through his veins. Lloyd could play several instruments, but most of all, he loved to play his guitars.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Russell Smith; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dan and Grace Shiflett; brothers, David and Chuck; and sister, Marcia.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Sherry; son Richard (Imelda) Smith; three daughters, Gretchen (Mike) Bilbrey, Michelle (Evan) Meske and Karry Kirkland; grandchildren Heather (Mike), Sage, Jeremy, Kodi (Ashley), Kalee (Dustin), Danielle (Luke), Brittany and Leanna; five brothers, Bob, Chuck, Howard, Carl and David; three sisters, Paulet, Marcia and Lillian; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be sent to Shriners Hospital. To share memories of Lloyd and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.